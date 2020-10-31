Biofungicide Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “United States Biofungicide market” and its expanding nature. The United States Biofungicide market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

United States Biofungicide market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the United States Biofungicide market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the United States Biofungicide market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of United States Biofungicide Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, United States Biofungicide market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Fastest Market Growing Segment by Crop Type – Fruits and Vegetables

In the United States, biofungicides are mostly adopted in the integrated pest management programs, particularly formulated for fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the government is promoting the application of biofungicides. To increase the application of biofungicides in the agriculture and horticulture industries, companies, like Ag Biome, are receiving registrations for their products from EPA. For instance, in 2018, AgBiome and Sipcam announced a joint development project that would focus on innovative combination products for specific crop markets in the United States. The company also received approval for Zio in turf and ornamentals in the country during 2017.

Challenges in the Grains & Cereals Segment

The grains and cereals sub-segment of the market studied occupied only 15.4% of the market share, despite having the largest area among all crop types. Although the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9 % during the forecast period, a few challenges still remain. In this segment, rice, corn, and wheat are the major crops, which account for a high market share.

The US government is promoting the use of biofungicides, especially for cereals. However, they are not used widely, primary due to low awareness and high prices. The high value of seed germplasm led to greater use of seed treatments, including biocontrols, in order to protect the developing seedling.

Detailed TOC of United States Biofungicide Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Crop Type

5.1.1 Grains and Cereals

5.1.2 Oilseeds

5.1.3 Commercial Crops

5.1.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.1.5 Turf and Ornamentals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BioWorks Inc.

6.3.2 Marrone Bio Innovations

6.3.3 Certis USA LLC

6.3.4 Isagro USA

6.3.5 Novozyme Biologicals

6.3.6 Valent BioSciences LLC

6.3.7 Syngenta AG

6.3.8 De Sangosse Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

