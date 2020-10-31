Artificial Turf Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Artificial Turf market” and its expanding nature. The Artificial Turf market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Artificial Turf market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Artificial Turf market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Artificial Turf market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Artificial Turf Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Artificial Turf market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Artificial Turf Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Artificial Turf market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Artificial Turf market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Artificial Turf market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Artificial Turf market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Artificial Turf market players

Key Market Trends:

High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments Driving the Market

Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors, the artificial turf market is expected to hold a high growth potential. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in 2015, CCGrass installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea, and all of them obtained the highest FIFA field certification.

Dominates the Global Market

France is a major market for artificial turfs in and has 1800 synthetic pitches, which account for 4% of all the pitches installed across France. Rugby is a major sport in France, and over the last six years, around 277 synthetic pitches have been installed, among the 29 countries where rugby is played. In Germany, DFB (German Football Association) installed 1,000 synthetic mini pitches, to increase the popularity and develop football in Germany, right from the grass root level. Luzhniki Olympic complex is the largest sports complex in Russia and is home to as many as ten artificial turf pitches. The 2018 FIFA World Cup final schedule was held in this stadium.

Study objectives of Artificial Turf Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Artificial Turf market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Turf market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Artificial Turf market trends that influence the global Artificial Turf market

Detailed TOC of Artificial Turf Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Less Usage of Water and Pesticides

4.2.2 High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments

4.2.3 Enhanced Durability

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Non-biodegradable Nature

4.3.2 Heat and Health Hazard

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat from Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Usage

5.1.1 Contact Sport

5.1.2 Hockey

5.1.3 Tennis

5.1.4 Other Sports

5.1.5 Leisure

5.1.6 Landscape

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 SportsGroup

6.3.2 Tarkett Group

6.3.3 Forest Grass

6.3.4 Tencate grass

6.3.5 SiS Pitches

6.3.6 CC Grass

6.3.7 K&B Junwoo

6.3.8 Act Global

6.3.9 Challenger Industries Inc.

6.3.10 WinterGreen Synthetic grass

6.3.11 ArtificialGrass

6.3.12 Green Diamond Synthetic Turf

6.3.13 Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

6.3.14 Global Syn-Turf

6.3.15 ForeverLawn

6.3.16 Rhino-Turf

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

