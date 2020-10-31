Liquid Fertilizers Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Liquid Fertilizers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Liquid Fertilizers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Easy Usage and Application Procedures

Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region. As per the International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), anhydrous ammonia garnered a larger share of 77% in liquid fertilizer application, followed by urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions (18%). Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers.

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is traditionally the largest market, representing a 38.4% share in the global market. Owing to factors, such as the rising concern over the current pattern of liquid fertilizer use, heavy reliance on nitrogenous liquid fertilizer, poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, there is a heightened need to improve liquid fertilizer’s effectiveness in the region. Furthermore, these concerns have given way to liquid bio-fertilizer and liquid micronutrient fertilizer being developed in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China holds the largest share of 46.5%, while Australia is expected to witness the fastest growth.

Market Overview:

The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at USD 8,759.9 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 38.4% of the overall market.

The rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease in application, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and higher environmental safety are driving the global liquid fertilizers market. However, limited supplies, issues in logistics, high handling costs, and strict government regulations are limiting the potential growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

ICL Fertilizers

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Plant Food Company Inc.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company

AgroLiquid AD

Nutri

Tech Solutions

Tessenderlo Group

Nutra Flow

Agrotiger