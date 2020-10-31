Riot Control Equipment Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Riot Control Equipment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Riot Control Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Offensive Equipment Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Offensive Equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Forces have been deployed in situations that required great restraint. Therefore, there is a need to apply force while limiting casualties which emphasises on the need for advanced riot control equipment. Future weapons will rely on technology and strategy. Some of the riot control equipment that is currently under development are optical distractors, active denial technology, lasers and laser-induced plasmas, and focused acoustics. Laser-induced plasma channel (LIPC), an electroshock weapon, uses lasers, which when fired into the atmosphere cause blooming of the gases to ionise into plasma forming a channel for electricity. Such advanced offensive riot control equipment is expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Several countries in like France, the United Kingdom, Greece, Romania, and Belgium among others are involved in riots and demonstrations due to dissatisfaction on government. Recently, in August 2018, 50,000 to 80,000 people gathered including many Romanian expatriates to protest against the graft in one of the EU’s most corruption-plagued members at Bucharest. The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, and officers in riot gear responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannon as to control the crowd. Such increasing instances in this region are fuelling the procurement and deployment of riot control equipment.

Market Overview:

The riot control equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

– The increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries like Nigeria, South Africa, France, Haiti, Malaysia, and Sudan is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for riot control equipment market.

– The development of advanced less-lethal weapons along with unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and for offensive purposes like dropping low-velocity ammunition, pepper sprays and other less lethal weapons will help the growth of the market during the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

