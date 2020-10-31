Military Frigates Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Military Frigates Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Military Frigates market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Development of New Frigates is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Military Frigates Market
Development of new frigates is one of the key drivers in the military frigates market. With main concentration on high lethal and low detection capabilities of the frigates, development of frigates is picking up pace over the past few years. The US is one of the foremost countries that is into development of new frigates. Its new program of Guided Missile Frigate FFG(X) is in progress and includes construction of about 20 FFG(X) next-generation frigates by 2030. The US Navy selected five shipbuilders: Austal USA, Fincantieri S.p.A., General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, and Lockheed Martin and is currently evaluating their designs. It intends to award the contract for the first frigate by 2020. Similarly, the United Kingdom is currently evaluating BAE Systems, Babcock and Atlas Elektronik UK for design, development and manufacturing of its new Type 31e frigate that is intended to enter service in the 2020s along with the more capable Type 26 frigate. Such new programs will propel the growth of the military frigates market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The escalated tensions between the countries of the region and tensions between China and India have led the countries to increase their military spending of the region and is one of the major factor boosting the growth the market during the forecast period. The countries like South Korea, Australia, India, China, and Indonesia are investing in development, building, and procurement of new frigates in this region. In late 2018, India’s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) signed a USD 500 million deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia to indigenously manufacture two stealth frigates with technology transfer. Similarly, under Australia’s SEA 5000 Phase 1 project (Future Frigate Project), the country signed a deal with BAE Systems worth USD 26 billion to take the delivery of nine high-end anti-submarine warfare frigates by the end of next decade. Also, the presence of shipbuilding companies like Austal, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is also supporting this growth.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Military Frigates market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Military Frigates market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Military Frigates market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Military Frigates market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Military Frigates market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Military Frigates ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Military Frigates market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Military Frigates space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Military Frigates market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Military Frigates Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Military Frigates Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Military Frigates market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Military Frigates market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Military Frigates market trends that influence the global Military Frigates market
Detailed TOC of Military Frigates Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 United States
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.2.1 Italy
5.1.2.2 Greece
5.1.2.3 United Kingdom
5.1.2.4 Spain
5.1.2.5 France
5.1.2.6 Germany
5.1.2.7 Russia
5.1.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.3.1 China
5.1.3.2 Taiwan
5.1.3.3 India
5.1.3.4 South Korea
5.1.3.5 Australia
5.1.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Latin America
5.1.4.1 Mexico
5.1.4.2 Brazil
5.1.4.3 Chile
5.1.4.4 Peru
5.1.4.5 Rest of Latin America
5.1.5 Middle East & Africa
5.1.5.1 Turkey
5.1.5.2 Egypt
5.1.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BAE Systems plc
6.4.2 Fincantieri S.p.A.
6.4.3 Naval Group
6.4.4 Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding
6.4.5 Lürssen
6.4.6 thyssenkrupp AG
6.4.7 United Shipbuilding Corporation
6.4.8 Rosoboronexport
6.4.9 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.11 Austal
6.4.12 China State Shipbuilding Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
