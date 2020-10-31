Fire-fighting Aircraft Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Fire-fighting Aircraft Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fire-fighting Aircraft market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Rotary-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Rotary-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mobility, speed and delivery capabilities of the rotary-wing aircraft over fixed-wing, are very effective in support of firefighters on the ground. The applications of helicopters in aerial reconnaissance like reporting and mapping fires, directing other aerial firefighting assets on fires, delivering equipment to remote areas, and providing hoisting, medevac, and situation monitoring capabilities over the fixed-wing aircraft have become the primary reason for this segment. Recently, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 12 Firehawk helicopters worth USD 240 million to replace its fleet of Super Huey helicopters. Such fleet replacement plans by the fire-fighting agencies are also expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Many countries in like the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Finland, and Latvia among others have better aerial firefighting capabilities compared to other regions. However, most aircraft are aged and need heavy maintenance. Also, the increased number of wildfires in the last couple of years have made the countries think of procuring aerial firefighting amphibious aircraft. Collective procurement of aircraft by a group of countries on a usage basis is expected to be an economical choice, which may drive the market demand in the region, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The fire-fighting aircraft market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period.

– There has been an increase in the number of forest fires incidents worldwide, and this has led to the growth in the usage of helicopters and aircraft for fire fighting.

– The development of unmanned autonomous helicopters for aerial fire support are gaining popularity and are expected to open new market opportunities for the fire-fighting aircraft market in the coming future. Key Manufacturers Like

