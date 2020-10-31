Aircraft Tires Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Aircraft Tires Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aircraft Tires market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is a steep rise in air travel in the past five years. Airlines, in order to increase their market dominance, are expanding and introducing new routes which have generated the demand for new aircraft. Also, the growing success of LCC in emerging economies has also increased the sales of single-aisle aircraft over the years. Also, the demand for wide-body aircraft has been increasing for longer routes. Procurement of new aircraft will simultaneously generate demand for new tires. Also, aircraft tires are subjected to a high amount of impact force on landing, as they, unlike the other land vehicle tires, are prone to high impact velocities. The tire also has to bear the whole weight of the aircraft during the contact with the land surface, making them more susceptible to wear and tear. This generates the need for replacing the tires of commercial aircraft after more than 200 landings to avoid accidents due to wear and tear of the tires which will further strengthen the growth of the aftermarket segment of commercial aircraft tires.
Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Airlines in this region are investing to procure newer generation aircraft. The growing tourism in countries like China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam has increased the passenger traffic of this region. The aviation market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to move ahead of the aviation market in North America in the next few years. Sensing the potential in the aviation market of Asia-Pacific, several companies are expanding their operations in this region. For instance, in March 2018, Lufthansa Group announced its plans to expand its operation in countries like China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Also, the poor connectivity between the metros and smaller cities have led to growth in the general aviation segment of the region. With increasing military spending fuelled by growing political tension in the region, on-going procurements of military aircraft along with increasing manufacturing capabilities of the region are boosting the growth of the region during the forecast period.
