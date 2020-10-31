Spacecraft Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Spacecraft market” and its expanding nature. The Spacecraft market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Spacecraft market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Spacecraft market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Spacecraft market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Spacecraft Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Spacecraft market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Spacecraft Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Spacecraft market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Spacecraft market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Spacecraft market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Spacecraft market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Spacecraft market players

Key Market Trends:

The Unmanned Spacecraft Segment is Expected to Have the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

In terms of segmentation by type, the unmanned spacecraft segment is expected to have more share in the spacecraft market during the forecast period. Unmanned missions are now frequently being planned onto the Moon and Mars. Although a few countries in the world are capable of going to as far as Mars, many countries are trying to explore the Moon. Even the launch of new satellites into the orbits may drive the market for unmanned spacecraft in the years to come. Additionally, research is being done to infuse artificial intelligence technologies in developing the spacecraft. For instance, in January 2018, NASA granted funds to the University of Akron in Ohio for developing spacecraft, which can “think” for themselves using deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) process that works over an Ethereum blockchain network. The factors, like the unmanned spacecraft being cheaper than manned spacecraft, and safer, are also making many countries to go for these spacecraft than the manned ones.

North America is Expected to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, North America has the highest market share in the spacecraft market, mainly due to high space budget by NASA. Additionally, many companies in the United States, like The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and SpaceX are making huge investments in spacecraft technologies. In March 2018, NASA was given a grant of as much as USD 20.74 billion for the fiscal year 2018 by the US Government. With investments and government spending amounting to sums as much as this, North America is expected to continue its dominance in the spacecraft market during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Spacecraft Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Spacecraft market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Spacecraft market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Spacecraft market trends that influence the global Spacecraft market

Detailed TOC of Spacecraft Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Manned Spacecraft

5.1.2 Unmanned Spacecraft

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Israel

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Boeing Company

6.4.2 Airbus SE

6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.4 SpaceX

6.4.5 Thales Alenia Space

6.4.6 QinetiQ Group PLC

6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.8 Berlin Space Technologies GmbH

6.4.9 Millennium Space Systems

6.4.10 OHB System AG

6.4.11 IHI Corporation

6.4.12 Ball Corporation*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

