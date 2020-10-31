Space Mining Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Space Mining Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Space Mining market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Government Initiatives to Help the Growth of the Market
Government initiatives are currently helping the growth of the market. The Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act, enacted by the United States in 2015, had encouraged private companies to undertake mining work beyond Earth. Additionally, the Luxembourg space mining law, which is passed as part of the SpaceResources initiative in 2017, aims to relax restrictions on private companies’ mining operations beyond Earth. Such initiatives have been the key driving factors for the market. After the Luxembourg initiative, more global powers were involved in Luxembourg’s space mining framework. In March 2019, Luxembourg held talks with Russia over a new treaty for the space mining. Thus, the space mining industry is expected to attract more enthusiastic countries in the future, due to the government initiatives.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to be the dominant market for space mining in the years to come. Currently, the United States is investing huge amounts in the space mining industry. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx traveled to a near-Earth asteroid called Bennu and may bring a small sample back to Earth for study. The mission was launched in September 2016. After traveling through space for more than 2 years, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrived in December 2018 at its destination, asteroid Bennu. As planned, the spacecraft is expected to return a sample to Earth in 2023. Additionally, in October 2018, Deltion Innovations, a Canadian company focused on developing mining technologies and robotics for the resource sector, and announced its partnership with Moon Express, the first American private space exploration firm to have been granted government permission to travel beyond Earth’s orbit. The companies may work together for collecting, processing, storing, and using materials found in celestial bodies. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Space Mining Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 PESTLE Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bradford Space Group
6.1.2 Planetary Resources
6.1.3 Moon Express
6.1.4 Ispace
6.1.5 Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited
6.1.6 Shackleton Energy Company (SEC)
6.1.7 TransAstra Corporation
6.1.8 Offworld
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
