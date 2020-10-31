Smart Weapons Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Smart Weapons market” and its expanding nature. The Smart Weapons market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Smart Weapons market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Smart Weapons market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Smart Weapons market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Smart Weapons Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Smart Weapons market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Ammunitions and Other Products Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The ammunitions and other products segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the development of advanced electro-optical precision integration kits, and sensor fused weapons. Rafael unveiled FireFly, miniature loitering ammunition that can be used by dismounted soldiers and EPIK (Electro-optical Precision Integration Kit) for providing precision guidance to surface-to-surface multiple-launch rocket systems in June 2018. Similarly, German Ministry of Defense awarded Gesellschaft für Intelligente Wirksysteme mbH (GIWS) initial contract to restart the serial production of the SMArt 155 ammunition (Sensor-fuzed Munition for Artillery 155 mm) that was previously stopped in 2006. The phase 1 contract was awarded in December 2017 and the serial production of the ammunition is planned from 2024.

The North America Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing defense budget and government support, as well as continuous development and procurement of modern warfare equipment, includes smart weapons, smart textiles, and advanced armament. The US Army placed an order BONUS, a 155-millimeter heat-seeking anti-tank shell, from BAE Systems Bofors and Nexter Systems. Similarly, the US Navy signed a contract worth approximately USD 600 million to provide advanced precision kill weapon system (APKWS) laser-guided rockets. This contract was provided in October 2016 to meet the needs of the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and to the allied nations.

Study objectives of Smart Weapons Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Smart Weapons market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Weapons market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Smart Weapons market trends that influence the global Smart Weapons market

Detailed TOC of Smart Weapons Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Missiles

5.1.2 Ammunitions and Other Products

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Satellite Guidance

5.2.2 Radar Guidance

5.2.3 Infrared Guidance

5.2.4 Laser Guidance

5.3 Platform

5.3.1 Land

5.3.2 Sea

5.3.3 Air

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

6.4.6 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.7 The Boeing Company

6.4.8 MBDA

6.4.9 L3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.11 Raytheon Company

6.4.12 Safran*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

