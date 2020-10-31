Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Trends and Top Manufacturers 2020 to 2025 -Cargill, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and Mars Incorporated

The Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Cocoa & Chocolate market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market: Cargill, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and Mars Incorporated.

Cocoa & Chocolate Market Overview

Cocoa and chocolate add taste, flavor and texture to food. Cocoa beans are the fermented seeds of the cocoa tree. Commercial chocolate and its products contain high amounts of sugar, fat and additives, which are far from being healthy. Cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powders are the cocoa products in the market, whereas chocolate products are presented in the form of dark, white, milk, filled chocolates. Cocoa and chocolate products have applications in the confectionery, food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The global Cocoa & Chocolate market generated revenue of $49,757m in 2020 and is estimated to surpass $61,602.9m by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. The market is majorly driven by the rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of cocoa. The increasing demand for chocolate across the globe among all age groups has also driven the market.

Cocoa & Chocolate Market Outlook

Cocoa products are obtained from the manufacturing operations of raw cocoa beans that are distributed to the confectionery industries domestically and internationally. Fine-flavored cocoa accounts for around 5% of the worlds cocoa production, and is growing at a faster rate due to the expansion of premium chocolate products. Cocoa powder is used in the preparation of hot chocolate drinks, cakes, and other bakery products. Chocolate, on the other hand, is valued as a special drink as well as taken as a medicine. Drinkable chocolate has been in use for years to treat sicknesses and illnesses.

Cocoa contains antioxidants that offer many health benefits they lower blood pressure, improve heart health, improve blood flow, improve cholesterol levels, and help fight obesity, constipation, bronchial asthma, cancer, chronic fatigue syndrome, and various neurodegenerative diseases. The antioxidant concentration in hot cocoa is approximately two times stronger than red wine, two to three times stronger than green tea, and four to five times stronger than black tea. Chocolate bar has strong antioxidant properties, but its health benefits are outweighed due to the presence of saturated fats.

Global Cocoa & chocolate Market Report: Industry Coverage

Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market – By Type: Cocoa and Chocolate

Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market – By Application: Confectionary, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cocoa & Chocolate market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Cocoa & Chocolate Market Research Scope

The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Cocoa & Chocolate market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of Cocoa & Chocolate and fluids, and their specific applications.

Influence of the Cocoa & Chocolate Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Cocoa & Chocolate Market.

-Cocoa & Chocolate Market recent innovations and major events.

-A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Cocoa & Chocolate Market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cocoa & Chocolate Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Cocoa & Chocolate Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cocoa & Chocolate Market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

