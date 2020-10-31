Small Caliber Ammunition Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Small Caliber Ammunition market” and its expanding nature. The Small Caliber Ammunition market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Small Caliber Ammunition market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Small Caliber Ammunition market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Small Caliber Ammunition market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Small Caliber Ammunition market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2018

The military segment currently dominates the market studied, and it is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in procurement of ammunition by the armed forces, local enforcement agencies, and border security forces to subdue the threats arising, due to terrorism, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical tensions. For instance, to modernize their infantry, the Defense Ministry of India placed an order for 72,400 assault rifles to the US firm Sig Sauer of worth USD 100 million. This order was placed in February 2019 to replace the INSAS rifles. Such procurements are expected to generate demand for small caliber ammunition during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The current political tensions between countries, like China, India, Japan, and Pakistan, along with the shortage of military personnel in Japan and India, are some of the major drivers that propelling the growth of the small caliber ammunition market over the forecast period. For instance, as of July 2018, Indian Army had a shortage of over 7,000 officers and Indian Air Force had a shortage of approximately 200 officers; as of October 2018, Indian Navy had a shortage of about 1,500 officers. The plans to recruit new military personnel may generate demand for arms and ammunition, which in turn, may generate demand in the small caliber ammunition market during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Small Caliber Ammunition market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Small Caliber Ammunition market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Small Caliber Ammunition market trends that influence the global Small Caliber Ammunition market

Detailed TOC of Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Use

5.1.1 Civilian

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Nigeria

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.3 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.4 Denel SOC Ltd

6.4.5 Remington Arms Company

6.4.6 CBC

6.4.7 RUAG Group

6.4.8 Mesko

6.4.9 Nammo AS

6.4.10 Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corporation)

6.4.11 CCI Ammunition

6.4.12 Global Ordnance

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

