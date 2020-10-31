Military Satellite Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Military Satellite Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Military Satellite market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Communication Segment is Projected to Have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Communication segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the development of advanced communication systems on the battlefield. The development of tactical communication systems, tactical data links, modern network-centric battle force capabilities, and advanced SATCOMs are some of the significant applications of military communication satellites. Improved use of SATCOM will simplify the integration of C4ISR, enable better use of UAVs and more advanced administrative, support, and personal welfare services. The SATCOMs are also expected to extend to new terrestrial communications networks that will improve the operational agility and border protection.

Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Have the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to growth in military satellite development in this region by countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea among others. Japan has launched its first military satellite in Jan 2017 and by the end of the Jun 2018, the country has launched 8 intelligence-gathering satellites into the orbit. South Korea is also currently developing a constellation of five high-power military surveillance satellites under the project called “Project 425”. Republic of Korea’s (ROK’s) Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has invested about USD 900 million for this project and has selected Korean Aerospace Industries, Hanwha Systems and Thales Alenia Space for this project. Project 425 is expected to be deployed in 2023. Other than these countries, China and India are also investing in satellite technology improving their communication capacity.

The military satellite market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period.

– The growing concern for terrorism is driving the necessity for better tactical communication systems to be deployed by armed forces across the world. Military satellites are an essential part of the advanced tactical communication systems. Therefore, the growing demand for these communication systems is driving the demand for military satellites.

To overcome the challenges posed by command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), advanced Ka-band, SATCOM solutions are developed. This is also expected to generate demand for military communication satellites during the forecast period.

