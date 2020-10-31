General Aviation Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“General Aviation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. General Aviation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Business Jet Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the business jet segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The growing number of business aircraft deliveries in the European region in the past few years has led to the region gradually becoming a major hub for light business jet operations. The growing preference for light business jets and the increasing number of ultra-high net worth individuals are leading to a growth in this segment. The rise in the number of rich individuals in is now leading to a rise in the demand for business aviation in the region, with the Cessna Citation XLS aircraft being considered as the best-selling business jet in Europe. The increase in number of deliveries of the Honda Jet in has led some air charter operators, such as Wijet, to upgrade their fleet with the more economical HondaJet aircraft, in order to provide their customers with a safe and superior product at a lower price. Thus, upcoming developments may increase the focus on this segment, and this is expected to be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United Kingdom is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the European general aviation market, the United Kingdom currently holds a major share, in terms of revenue. The United Kingdom is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to general aviation. The United Kingdom ranks third among the other European countries, in terms of business jet fleet size. There are over 27,000 civil aircraft registered in the United Kingdom, out of which 90% are involved in general aviation. VistaJet, Ravenair, Wijet, and Luxaviation United Kingdom are some of the main charter service providers in the United Kingdom. With the growing number of people opting for charter services for business travel in Europe, charter service providers are procuring new aircraft to increase their product portfolio. Tourism is also expected to support the market growth for general aviation in the United Kingdom. Thus, various ongoing procurements may lead to growth in the UK general aviation market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The general aviation market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 0.71% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– There are over 136,000 general aviation aircraft based in and the European general aviation fleet can access over 4,200 airports. The general aviation market in is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to an increase in the number of people making use of business jets in Europe, as well as increasing travel and tourism in the region.

Currently, aviation manufacturers are focused on the development of fuel-efficient aircraft engines and design, while being more eco-friendly. The most recent development in the light business jet scenario is the Eclipse 550 from One Aviation. The Eclipse 550, which is the new production twin-engine jet from Eclipse Aerospace, consumes only 59 gallons of fuel per hour, thus, making the Eclipse 550 the most efficient light business jet in Europe.

