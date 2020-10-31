Categories
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Drone Logistics and Transportation

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Drone Logistics and Transportation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Freight Drones Segment is Anticipated to Experience the Highest Growth

The freight drones segment is expected to dominate the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period. In the military segment, drones are being tested for the purpose of delivering supplies. The US Army is in the process of testing its Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle (JTARV) that is meant for providing required supplies to army personnel at wartimes. Additionally, growth in e-commerce has led to the product delivery and courier service giants, like Amazon and DHL, to introduce the idea of delivery by drones into practice. With a lot of investments and collaboration of companies over the use of a drone for the delivery of goods and services, this segment is expected to witness the highest growth. However, the introduction of passenger drones in the coming future may slightly change the market dynamics during the latter part of the forecast period. Boeing, Airbus, and Uber Technologies are some of the companies that are currently involved in the development of passenger drones and flying cars.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Experience the Highest Growth

The North American region currently dominates the market studied and is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. The use of drones for transportation has been picking up the pace in North America, with the United States and Canada taking measures to implement this in the commercial and military sector. Additionally, ease of regulations, like new remotely piloted aircraft regulations by the Transport Canada, may help the growth of this market. Drone Delivery Canada, one the leading drone delivery company signed USD 2.5 million agreement with Moose Cree First Nation, to deploy its drone delivery platform to serve the communities of Moose Factory and Moosonee. The company received Compliant Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) in 2017, which grants it permission for providing drone services for beyond visual line-of-sight operations, and for a specific purpose of drone delivery services. Such certifications and regulation relaxations are expected to help the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth in the market studied during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the investments by the Chinese and Indian companies into drone delivery technology. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing has been making commercial drone deliveries in four selected regions scattered across China since June 2016. The company announced its plans to build 150 drone launch facilities in southwestern Sichuan province for UAV parcel delivery by the end of 2020. The company also plans to introduce such services in Indonesia and Japan. Similarly, Zomato has acquired TechEagle, a drone startup to create a hub-to-hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones.

Market Overview:

  • The drone logistics and transportation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
  • – The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in commercial applications for faster delivery of goods is one of the major factors driving the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market.
  • – Growing e-commerce market is fuelling the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market.
  • – Eased regulations for the usage of drones for commercial purposes can be a great boost for the drone logistics and transportation market in the coming years.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • PINC Solutions
  • CANA Advisors
  • Drone Delivery Canada
  • Zipline International
  • Hardis Group
  • Flirtey
  • Matternet
  • Workhorse Group Inc.
  • Uber Technologies Inc.
  • Flytrex Aviation Ltd
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • The market study includes the use of drones or UAVs for transportation and logistics support. The scope of study includes freight drones (that deliver parcels and goods), passenger drones or flying cars (that are used for transportation of people from one place to another), and ambulance drones (that carry first aid and other basic medical equipment to help people at the sight of accident or other critical conditions). The market study is done for the use of drones in both military and commercial sectors.

    Drone Logistics and Transportation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Drone Logistics and Transportation market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Drone Logistics and Transportation market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Drone Logistics and Transportation ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Drone Logistics and Transportation market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Drone Logistics and Transportation space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Drone Logistics and Transportation market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Drone Logistics and Transportation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Drone Logistics and Transportation market trends that influence the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market

