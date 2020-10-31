Connected Aircraft Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Connected Aircraft Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Connected Aircraft market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Commercial Aircraft Segment Accounted for the Highest Market Share in 2018
In 2018, the commercial aircraft segment of the market studied has a higher market share, compared to military aircraft segment. The higher share is primarily attributed to the demand for the connected aircraft technology from commercial airliners. Inflight connectivity has been a prime matter of focus for commercial aviation for the past few years, and airlines started to adopt these connected aircraft technologies in the recent past. Connected aircraft technology is relatively new for the military, and thus the demand from the segment is expected to be more, due to the growing adoption of this technology by the military. However, the military segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the armed forces of several countries are expected to modernize their aircraft fleet and incorporate these technologies in their aircraft in the coming years.
North America is Expected to Continue to be the Largest Market in the Coming Years
North America currently has the largest market share in the connected aircraft market. The region is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of aircraft orders from the region and the increasing commercial usage of connected aircraft technologies are the main growth drivers for the market in the region. Connected aircraft technology is slowly gaining importance in the military also, especially in the United States, where military aircraft modernization and upgrade of the existing technologies are given the utmost importance.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Connected Aircraft market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Connected Aircraft market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Connected Aircraft market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Connected Aircraft market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Connected Aircraft market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Connected Aircraft ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Connected Aircraft market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Connected Aircraft space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Connected Aircraft market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Connected Aircraft Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Connected Aircraft Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Connected Aircraft market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Connected Aircraft market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Connected Aircraft market trends that influence the global Connected Aircraft market
Detailed TOC of Connected Aircraft Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Connectivity
5.1.1 Inflight Connectivity
5.1.2 Air-to-Air Connectivity
5.1.3 Air-to-Ground Connectivity
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Commercial Aircraft
5.2.2 Military Aircraft
5.3 Frequency Band
5.3.1 Ka-Band
5.3.2 Ku-Band
5.3.3 L-Band
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Egypt
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 SITA
6.4.2 Gogo LLC
6.4.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
6.4.5 Thales Group
6.4.6 Global Eagle Entertainment
6.4.7 Collins Aerospace
6.4.8 Inmarsat PLC
6.4.9 Cobham PLC
6.4.10 Kontron S&T AG
6.4.11 Viasat Inc.
6.4.12 Burrana Inc.*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
