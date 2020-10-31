Business Jet MRO Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Business Jet MRO market” and its expanding nature. The Business Jet MRO market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Business Jet MRO market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Business Jet MRO market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Business Jet MRO market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Business Jet MRO Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Business Jet MRO market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

Key Market Trends:

The Engine MRO Segment is Expected to Continue to Dominate the Business Jet MRO Market in 2024

In 2018, the engine MRO segment constituted a major share of the market studied. Engine MRO is an extremely important category of all MRO. Presently, the engine MRO market is witnessing numerous activities in the Middle Eastern region with MRO facilities, like Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (ADAT), which can service up to 70 large engines in a year. However, the interior MRO segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business jet cabin interior generally consists of lights, seats, windows, IFEC, galley, and lavatories. The design of the lights and seats, color combinations, and other value add-ons boost the overall look of an aircraft’s interior. The interior design of a business jet is primarily dependent on the customer’s requirement and varies from aircraft to aircraft. The need for cabin refurbishment, mainly on used jets, and cabin retrofit contracts may drive the growth of the interior MRO segment of the market studied during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, North America has the highest market share in the business jet MRO market. The large fleet of business jets in North America, along with increasing charter services in this region, is helping the MRO services providers and OEMs to provide extensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The projected growth in pre-owned business jet sales in this region, along with the requirement of the advanced cockpit and new cabin interior retrofits, is expected to increase the need for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services in the region.

Detailed TOC of Business Jet MRO Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 MRO Type

5.1.1 Engine MRO

5.1.2 Components MRO

5.1.3 Interior MRO

5.1.4 Airframe MRO

5.1.5 Modifications

5.1.6 Field Maintenance

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 DC Aviation GmbH

6.2.2 United Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney)

6.2.3 ExecuJet Aviation Group

6.2.4 Constant Aviation

6.2.5 Lufthansa Technik

6.2.6 Comlux

6.2.7 Bombardier Inc.

6.2.8 Atlas Air Service

6.2.9 Western Aircraft

6.2.10 General Dynamics Corporation (Jet Aviation & Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation)

6.2.11 Flying Colours Corp.

6.2.12 Rolls-Royce Holding PLC*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

