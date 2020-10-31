Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market” and its expanding nature. The Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) segment to experience the highest growth

The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries are working on the improvement of fire control, firepower, ergonomic and functional characteristics of the aging infantry fighting vehicles. The use of artificial intelligence and robotic combat modules like systems that can automatically detect and track targets are getting a high demand and the integration of these technologies into these vehicles is expected to propel the growth of this segment.

North America dominates in terms of market share

North America is currently the largest market and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The increasing defense spending over the years along with the large ground vehicle fleet are two major reasons for the United States to carry out modernization programs to the increasing life span of the existing fleet. The country’s army operates one of the oldest fleets of Abraham tanks that have been in service since the 1980s. The US government initiated a project to modernize its fleet of armored vehicles back in 2009 and contracted General Dynamics Corporation to upgrade the battle tanks, APCs, IFVs, and other armored vehicles over the years. This is expected to further increase the modernization to integrate the latest technologies into the fleet of armored vehicles.

Detailed TOC of Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Fives Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

5.1.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

5.1.3 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

5.1.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT)

5.1.5 Other Vehicle Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Israel

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.2 CMI Group

6.4.3 Textron Inc.

6.4.4 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.5 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.6 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.7 RUAG Group

6.4.8 Thales SA

6.4.9 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

6.4.10 AM General

6.4.11 Oshkosh Corporation

6.4.12 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

