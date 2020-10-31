Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Commercial Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, the commercial segment has the highest market share in the aircraft health monitoring systems market. Increasing investments in these systems by the airlines are the main reason for the high revenue share of the segment. Having a real-time health monitoring system may help the airlines to reduce the MRO costs, by reducing inspection times. Replacing the traditional inspection procedures, such as general and detailed visual inspections, as well as non-destructive inspections, such as x-rays, through continuous monitoring of parts may result in eliminating time-consuming steps, like dismantling process to gain access to the inspection areas. This may be advantageous for the airlines in cutting down MRO costs and aircraft ground times. Realizing this, airlines are investing in new types of health monitoring systems, thereby increasing the revenue share of the segment.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in the aircraft health monitoring systems market. The region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The Asia-Pacific region is now experiencing a surge in passenger traffic, and the airlines in the region are procuring many commercial aircraft every year. In particular, China and India, two of the largest aviation markets in the world, are procuring commercial aircraft on a large scale. Even in the defense sector, procurement of new generation aircraft is in progress in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby indicating huge potential for the aircraft health monitoring systems market in the coming years.

Market Overview:

The aircraft health monitoring systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

– Increased need to improve the safety, performance, and operational efficiency of the aircraft and the rise in demand for real-time aircraft data monitoring systems are the main driving factors for the market.

– Increase in the adoption of connected aircraft solutions is another major factor helping the growth of aircraft health monitoring systems market.

– Another factor affecting the adoption of advanced aircraft health monitoring systems is the need to reduce MRO costs. Continuous monitoring of aircraft systems prevents sudden requirement or replacement of parts and components.< Key Manufacturers Like

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

GE Aviation

Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Rolls

Royce

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd

Curtiss

Wright Corporation

Safran

Esterline Technologies Corpoartion