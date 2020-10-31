Air Traffic Control Equipment Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Air Traffic Control Equipment market” and its expanding nature. The Air Traffic Control Equipment market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Air Traffic Control Equipment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Air Traffic Control Equipment market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Air Traffic Control Equipment market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Communication Equipment Segment will Continue to Hold a Major Market Share During the Forecast Period

In 2018, the communication equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. A large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the fact that the communication between pilots and ground control operators is essential for an orderly flow of information regarding the aircraft information for air traffic management. Earlier, voice communication systems, which involved the transmission of information between air traffic controllers and pilots, were primarily used to manage air traffic. However, these conventional voice communication systems cannot function effectively in congested airspace. This has propelled the need to develop advanced communication equipment for air traffic control, which is attracting huge investments currently. Thus, this segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Market to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, North America is the largest market for the air traffic control equipment, due to a large number of airports in the United States and Canada that are installing new ATC equipment for air traffic management. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing air travel in the region due to reductions in airfares and the growth in the number of people who could afford air travel, focus on free and fair trade agreements, implementation of stringent aviation safety regulations, airport infrastructure developments, are currently driving the growth of the market in the region.

Detailed TOC of Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Communication Equipment

5.2.2 Navigation Equipment

5.2.3 Surveillance Equipment

5.3 Airport Type

5.3.1 Brownfield

5.3.2 Greenfield

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Egypt

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Thales Group

6.4.2 Indra Sistemas, SA

6.4.3 Raytheon Company

6.4.4 Harris Corporation

6.4.5 Collins Aerospace

6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.7 Frequentis AG

6.4.8 Acams Airport Tower Solutions

6.4.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.11 Cobham PLC

6.4.12 Searidge Technologies*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

