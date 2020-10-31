Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099157

Key Market Trends:

Based on Application, the military segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period

The development of UGVs started way back in the 1960-70s by research institutions associated with the defense organizations. In recent years, armed forces of several countries have deployed UGVs for various missions. Recently, the Russian military revealed its combat-tested Uran-9 robot tank in Syria. Also, in 2015, Russia’s Military Industry Committee announced its objective of deploying 30% of Russia’s kinetic weapons on remote-control platforms by 2025. UGVs have been successfully deployed for missions related to clearing mines and IEDs. Also, the role of UGVs are shifting toward addressing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats. For instance, in July 2018, a collaboration agreement was signed between Croatian mine-clearing vehicle manufacturer DOK-ING and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to produce a CBRNE UGV. Advancements in UGV capabilities and miniaturization of these vehicles will support the growth of UGVs in the military segment in the coming years.

North America and are expected to generate huge demand for UGVs in the coming years

Major investments in the UGV market are expected from North America followed by over the forecast period. Both Russia and the United States have progressed rapidly in the development of advanced unmanned ground systems. The popular UGVs in service with the US Armed Forces are the Foster-Miller TALON remotely operated vehicle series and PackBot military robots. Recently, the US Army awarded a five-year contract to Endeavor Robotics to modernize and maintain the US Army’s existing fleet of UGV platforms. The contract is worth USD 32 million. During the Army Warfighting Experiment 2018, the British Troops put four Milrem Robotics’ and QinetiQ TITAN unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) through three weeks of rigorous tests. The UGVs were used in a number of different roles with missions conducted in urban, open, and forested terrain. Similar developments are undergoing in Russia, India, Japan, France, and Estonia, among others.

Market Overview:

The market for the unmanned ground vehicle is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

There is a growing use of UGVs to carry counter-insurgency and combat operations. This is primarily to reduce human casualties in such situations.

Increasing demand for UGVs for ISR missions.

Demand for UGVs is also increasing for commercial applications, such as in the oil and gas sector, firefighting, and agriculture.

Several countries are significantly spending on the R&D of unmanned ground systems to overcome the challenges that are associated with such systems. Reliability of the systems and the need for improvement in the power supply to UGVs are some of the prominent challenges for the manufacturers of U Key Manufacturers Like

Endeavor Robotics (FLIR Systems)

Qinetiq

Oshkosh Defense, LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Harris Corporation

ASELSAN A.Ş.

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems

ICOR Technology

DOK

ING