UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Key Market Trends:

Military and Law Enforcement segment dominates in terms of market share

The military and law enforcement segment of the UAV flight training and simulation market had the highest share in 2018. This was mainly due to the growth of the military role of UAVs at unprecedented rates by economically developing countries. There are more than 32 countries, engaged in the development and manufacturing of more than 300 models of UAVs, of which, around 80-100 UAVs are used by these nations for military and defense purposes. The development of new models with advanced military capabilities is expected to generate demand for advanced UAV training and simulation. However, the civil and commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing applications of UAVs like delivery of parcels, medicines, and other commercial applications along with the stringent rules for flying a UAV or drone in the city or states, which will demand better trained remote pilots. This need for trained pilots is fueling the growth of the UAV flight training and simulation devices.

North America dominates in terms of market share

The North American segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing use of UAVs for military operations like intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission, combat and other missions by the United States. Also, ongoing tests and trails by the US companies for use of drones for deliveries of medical equipment and packages are expected to drive the growth in North America during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The UAV flight training and simulation market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to the growing applications of UAVs in military and commercial segments.

Modifications to existing regulations on the use of UAVs will increase the number of users of these unmanned systems in the coming years.

Investments have been made in the technological advancements and R&D to increase the computational capabilities and provide a highly-realistic training platform for advanced learning which will support the growth of the market.

