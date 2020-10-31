Sea – based C4ISR Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Sea – based C4ISR Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sea – based C4ISR market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Warfare segment is projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, electronic warfare has the highest share out of all the segments. The primary reason for the growth in this sector is the rising demand from various countries that are looking to upgrade, modernize, or replace their current EW systems. The Brazilian navy is in plans to upgrade its NDM Bahia (G 40) multi-purpose landing dock platform (LPD) with new surface navigation and electronic warfare systems. Moreover, the Defensor Mk3 electronic support measures (ESM) system, which was developed by Brazil’s Navy Research Institute (IPqM), will be installed for identifying radar emitters in a given electromagnetic environment. The system will comprise of antenna, processing unit, as well as operator interface units. On the other hand, the UK Royal Navy is in plans to upgrade its electronic warfare capabilities under a UK Defense procurement program known as MEWP. Companies, such as Thales, BAE Systems as well as Thales have been contracted to provide the necessary electronic warfare upgrades to the UK Royal Navy. The three companies will deliver critical components of electronic surveillance sensors, electronic warfare command, and control and electronic warfare operational support to the UK Royal Navy. The upcoming developments being done by various countries in terms of electronic warfare will increase the focus on this segment and this will be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

South America is expected to see the highest growth

In the sea-based C4ISR market, regionally, South America is generating the highest revenue at present. South America is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to sea-based C4ISR. Brazil has been upgrading its naval strength by taking delivery of offshore patrol vessels. Moreover, Brazil, in 2018, launched its own domestically developed attack submarine. The main objective of the submarine is to protect the vast waters along the Brazilian coastline. The submarine will be deployed in a range of missions, including shallow water operations, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, special operations, offensive mine laying, and intelligence gathering. Moreover, the Brazilian Navy will also deploy the new submarines to patrol the country’s offshore deep waters that host vast oil and gas reserves. Thus, various upcoming developments in the South American region will lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The sea-based C4ISR market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The sea-based command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is growing with the increase in the number of security attacks, global terrorism, increasing the requirement for integrated solutions and interoperability, rise in asymmetric warfare, and increasing use of technologies like active electronically scanned array (AESA) and unmanned platforms. Moreover, the growing anti-submarine warfare operations worldwide will lead to a growth in the market during the forecast period.

Increasing usage of geo-spatial intelligence, as well as the increasing need for short mission cycle time will also lead to a growth in the market in the years to come.

Advanced technological developments, such as the MantaDroid robot are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come. The MantaDroid Robot is a future underwater surveillance platform and has been designed as a flat and wide body robot which can accommodate a range of sensors and be utilized for different purposes, such as studying marine biodiversity, measuring hydrographic data, and performing search operati Key Manufacturers Like

