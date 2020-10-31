Piston Engine Aircraft Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Piston Engine Aircraft Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Piston Engine Aircraft market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Single Engine segment dominates in terms of market share

The single engine segment currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its domination in terms of market share over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the procurement of single engine piston aircraft for training purposes, agricultural applications like the aerial application of pesticides or fertilizers and hydro-seeding, and commercial and military applications.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increase in aircraft procurements to cater to the growing passenger traffic in this region from countries like China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Australia, among others.

Market Overview:

The piston engine aircraft market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 0.5% during the forecast period.

The market is mainly driven by the advantage of fuel efficiency of the engine with high compression ratio, high heat, and low fuel consumption.

The increase in training aircraft procurement is driving the growth of the piston engine aircraft market.

Despite their simplicity, reliability, and easy maintenance, the short life cycle of the engines is one of the significant reason hindering the growth of the mar Key Manufacturers Like

Cirrus Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft

Piper Aircraft Inc.

TECNAM Aircraft

Textron Inc.

American Champion

AVIC General

CubCrafters

Discovery Aviation

Flight Design GmbH

ICON Aircraft

Mooney International Corporation