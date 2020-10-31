Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Unmanned Aircraft Segment will have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

At present, the manned aircraft segment has a higher market share compared to unmanned aircraft segment, as the procurement of new manned aircraft is projected to be more during the forecast period. Also, militaries like the US are upgrading their aircraft avionics to newer generation ones, which includes incorporating new collision avoidance systems in the aircraft. However, during the forecast period, unmanned aircraft segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR, owing to the growing UAV applications in military and the rate at which the procurements of UAV are growing among the militaries.

North America has the Highest Share in Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market in 2018

As of 2018. North America has the highest market share out of all the regions in the military aircraft collision avoidance systems market. The region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market, as the region includes countries, such as the United States and Canada, who invest heavily in new and advanced aircraft technologies, thereby maintaining their defense capabilities. For instance, in November 2016, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), developed a new Collision Warning System to increase military flight safety by warning pilots of potential crashes with commercial and civilian aircraft. The technology was developed for USAF F-22 and F-35 fighters. Thus the focus on procuring advanced collision avoidance systems is expected to help the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

– The growing emphasis on military aircraft safety has been one of the prime growth drivers for the market. Since most military aircraft operate in hazardous conditions, the chances of mid-air collisions and fatal accidents are very high. This has compelled military forces to adopt sophisticated airborne collision avoidance systems as they help to improve the operational safety of aircraft and the pilots or troops.

– Implementation of stringent regulatory norms set by the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and Standardized European Rules of the Air (SERA) will necessitate the implementation of military aircraft collision avoidance systems to ensure basic flight safety rules.

– Military forces across the globe are using UAVs for long-range missions. Since the implementation of collision avoidance systems is mandatory in UAVs, an increase in the adoption of UAVs will necessitate the implementation of these systems as they help to improve the operational safety and enhance the lifetime of UAVs. Key Manufacturers Like

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Leonardo S.p.A

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

Garmin Aerospace

Avidyne Corporation