Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Key Market Trends:
The Non-lethal Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth
Currently, the lethal segment dominates the market in terms of revenue share. However, the non-lethal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The non-lethal applications for medium caliber ammunition range from personal defense by private owners to riot-control by law enforcement agencies (police and other civil law units). The increasing preference for non-lethal weapons by riot control forces and law enforcement agencies, to reduce the collateral damage, will be a major driving factor for this segment to grow at a higher CAGR compared to the lethal segment.
Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are Expected to Generate the Highest Demand
As of 2018, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, followed by North America, primarily due to the growing demand for ammunitions in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Major countries in the Asia-Pacific region have increased their defense spending in the past year, focused on strengthening their armed forces against growing geopolitical tensions and terror threats. However, the demand is expected to shift toward Middle East & African countries. The present geopolitical scenario in these nations demands that ammunition purchases be on the governments’ priority list and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Due to political instability in its neighboring countries (Iraq to the north, Iran across the Persian Gulf, and Yemen to the south), all posing significant threats and housing strong Islamic movements, Saudi Arabia was the second-largest importer of arms during the period of 2013 – 2017, with a global share of 10%. The share is expected to increase further in the coming years.
Detailed TOC of Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Lethal
5.1.2 Non-lethal
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Colombia
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 UAE
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Qatar
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.2 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.3 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.4 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (Orbital ATK Inc.)
6.4.5 Nammo AS
6.4.6 Denel SOC Ltd
6.4.7 Nexter Systems SA
6.4.8 Mesko
6.4.9 CBC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
