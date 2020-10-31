Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors

Currently, the linefit segment has the highest market share, when compared to retrofit. However, it has become important for the airlines to upgrade their aircraft cabins, owing to the advent of new technologies, in order to attract more passengers with the amenities they offer. Technological integration also represents brand value. Hence, the airlines are upgrading and retrofitting their inflight entertainment and connectivity systems with newer ones. This is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the retrofit segment during the forecast period. Retrofit is being done on most of the current aircraft, which are already present with the operators. Various airlines, such as IDAIR and Lufthansa, are now installing newer IFEC on their flights as a retrofit option.

Rising Investments in Cabin Interior and Aviation Products by Airlines in Asia-Pacific

At present, North America dominates the inflight entertainment and connectivity market and is currently one of the main markets for IFEC providers. The large number of commercial aircraft in the United States is the main reason for the high market share of North America. However, the market in the region is beginning to saturate, and now the growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is evolving, owing to rising investments in cabin interior and other aviation products by the airlines in the region. Hence, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The inflight entertainment and connectivity market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Increasing orders for newer generation aircraft, adoption of IFE systems by LCC operators, and the need to enhance passenger experience are the main drivers for the market.

– The adoption of features, like bring your own device (BYOD), are expected to generate growth opportunities for the market, in the years to come.

– Though the internet speed remains a matter of concern for most of the airlines’ inflight entertainment, some airlines have started providing inflight live content streaming for most of the flights with high internet spe Key Manufacturers Like

