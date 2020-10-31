General Aviation Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “General Aviation market” and its expanding nature. The General Aviation market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

General Aviation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the General Aviation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the General Aviation market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of General Aviation Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, General Aviation market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase General Aviation Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how General Aviation market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the General Aviation market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, General Aviation market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the General Aviation market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major General Aviation market players

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Military was the leading segment in terms of revenue, as of 2018. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The increase in defense budgets and growing tensions among countries in Asia-Pacific and Middle East have driven the market for UAVs in the military segment, as the use of UAVs reduces the risk of losing human lives. The main reason behind the growth of the commercial UAV market, during the forecast period, is the increase in demand from various applications in the civil and commercial segments.

Asia-Pacific May Experience the Fastest Growth in the UAV Market

Currently, North America holds the major share in the UAV market, globally. This is primarily due to the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles, both for commercial and military applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, due to growing popularity and changes in regulations in the region. The procurement of UAVs in the region is steadily growing, thereby driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific UAV market.

Study objectives of General Aviation Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the General Aviation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the General Aviation market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and General Aviation market trends that influence the global General Aviation market

Detailed TOC of General Aviation Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 UAV Type

5.1.1 TUAV

5.1.2 VTOL

5.1.3 MALE

5.1.4 HALE

5.1.5 Other UAV Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Civil and Commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 DJI

6.4.2 Aerovironment Inc.

6.4.3 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.4 Cybaero AB

6.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.6 General Atomics

6.4.7 Parrot Drones SAS

6.4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.4.9 Thales SA

6.4.10 Airbus SA

6.4.11 Microdrones GmbH

6.4.12 The Boeing Company*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

