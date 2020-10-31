GCC Defence Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “GCC Defence market” and its expanding nature. The GCC Defence market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

GCC Defence market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the GCC Defence market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the GCC Defence market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of GCC Defence Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, GCC Defence market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Procurement of Air-based Vehicles Expected to Drive the Market Revenues During the Forecast Period

Though the countries in the region face threats from the sea, they also need to improve their air-based surveillance and defense capabilities. The recent imposition of air, land, and sea blockade on Qatar by the Arab countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt is worsening the friendly relations in the region. In the wake of all these events, these counties are enhancing their air-based defense strength. In June 2017, the United States and Qatar signed a deal for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets, with an initial cost of USD 12 billion, which was expected to improve the air support mission capabilities of Qatar. The Hawk, an advanced jet trainer produced by BAE Systems, is operated in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Since the end of 2017, BAE Systems delivered around 20 Hawk AJTs to Saudi Arabia. Recently, Qatar also completed negotiations with BAE Systems to procure Hawk trainers. Also, Kuwait, which has a comparatively less military aircraft strength in the region, also started focusing on developing its air-based vehicles capabilities. In the context of all these events, the market for air-based vehicles is expected to develop at a great pace in the GCC during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the GCC Defense Spending

The military spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase, owing to the ambitions of the country to expand its armed forces, due to increasing conflicts in the Middle East & North African region. In 2017, the Saudi Arabian defense budget stood at USD 69.4 billion, making Saudi Arabia the third-largest defense spender worldwide, after the United States and China. Saudi Arabia has been cutting down the defense budget since 2015, as it made education the topmost priority in the budget allocation. Still, the defense spending of Saudi Arabia is more than the rest of the countries in the region.

Detailed TOC of GCC Defence Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Procurement

5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection

5.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

5.1.1.2 Protection Equipment

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

5.1.3.1 Artillery and Mortar Systems

5.1.3.2 Infantry Weapons

5.1.3.3 Missiles and Missile Defense System

5.1.3.4 Ammunitions

5.1.4 Vehicles

5.1.4.1 Land-based Vehicles

5.1.4.2 Sea-based Vehicles

5.1.4.3 Air-based Vehicles

5.2 MRO

5.2.1 Communication Systems

5.2.2 Weapons and Ammunition

5.2.3 Vehicles

5.3 Country

5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.3 Qatar

5.3.4 Kuwait

5.3.5 Bahrain

5.3.6 Oman

6 DEFENSE SPENDING ANALYSIS OF GCC COUNTRIES

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Vendor Market Share

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Saudi Arabian Military Industries

7.2.2 Emirates Defence Industries Company

7.2.3 Advanced Electronics Company

7.2.4 Military Industries Corporation

7.2.5 Dahra Engineering & Security Services LLC

7.2.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.2.7 The Boeing Company

7.2.8 Elbit Systems Ltd

7.2.9 Israel Aerospace Industries

7.2.10 Raytheon Company

7.2.11 Rheinmetall AG

7.2.12 Aselsan AS

7.2.13 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.2.14 Thales SA

7.2.15 Honeywell International Inc.

7.2.16 BAE Systems PLC

7.2.17 Rockwell Collins

7.2.18 L3 Technologies Inc.

7.2.19 Airbus SE

7.2.20 Leonardo SpA*

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

