Commercial Aircraft Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Commercial Aircraft Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Commercial Aircraft market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099169

Key Market Trends:

Turbofan Segment to Have a High Market Share during the Forecast Period

The turbofan segment has the highest market share among all the segments, in 2018. Currently, the number of turbofan aircraft in the world are more than any of the other commercial aircraft types. Their use is being popularized by virtue of the advantages they offer, like their efficiency at high speeds and high altitudes. Most airliners today use turbofan engines, as they are efficient for long duration, long haul flights. The segment is also expected to show high growth rate during the forecast, as the procurement of turbofan aircraft is more compared to the aircraft operating with other engine types.

Asia-Pacific region to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period

Presently, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share among all the regions, due to a large number of aircraft procurement in the region. The growth in air passenger traffic is predominant in the region, and China and India are expected to be among the biggest aviation markets in the world, by the end of the period studied. Procurement of new generation commercial aircraft and the introduction of routes, even by the airlines of other countries in the region, are currently being taking place in the market. The aforementioned factors are expected to make the Asia-Pacific region register a high CAGR.

Market Overview:

The commercial aircraft market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3%, during the forecast period.

The growth in air travel, especially in the emerging economies, is expected to remain as the key driver for the market growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of new routes to increase connectivity is driving the airline fleet expansion, thereby increasing the need for procurement of new generation commercial aircraft.

Growth in the middle class, especially in developing countries, and increasing global tourism are also expected to play a key role in driving the growth of the mar Key Manufacturers Like

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer SA

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

United Aircraft Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Textron Inc.

Aviation Corporation of China

Russian Helicopters