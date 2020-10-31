Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market” and its expanding nature. The Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Field Maintenance Segment is Expected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the field maintenance segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Field maintenance has to deal with very different tasks. These operations are performed simultaneously to lower the ground time, to increase aircraft productivity. Thus, management strongly emphasizes the time-efficiency of ground operations delivered either by themselves, the independent companies, or the airport authority. The time efficiency makes the task even tighter for field maintenance staff, and their efficiency depends on technically advanced equipment, information support systems, and coordination of staff. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to See the Highest Growth

At present, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue in the commercial aircraft MRO market. Singapore dominates the MRO market in Asia. In the recent years, several other Asian countries have also increased their investment in MRO facilities, trying to replicate the success of Singapore and Hong Kong in this sector. Low-cost carrier, to some extent, has changed the face of civil aviation in Asia. In tandem with the rise, the market for aircraft maintenance is also changing, as companies in countries like Indonesia and Thailand are also entering the market to challenge the dominance of established Singaporean players. Government policy also plays a key role, and the Singaporean government has been very forward-looking in supporting the aerospace industry. With the growing frequency of flights to and from the Asian countries, the demand for MRO centers is expected to rise in this region in the coming years. Moreover, due to the huge potential of the Asia-Pacific aviation market, several global players are establishing new centers in the region to cater to the growing demand.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 MRO Type

5.1.1 Engine MRO

5.1.2 Components MRO

5.1.3 Interior MRO

5.1.4 Airframe MRO

5.1.5 Modifications

5.1.6 Field Maintenance

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AAR Corp.

6.4.2 Delta TechOps

6.4.3 General Electric Company

6.4.4 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Lufthansa Technik AG

6.4.6 Pratt and Whitney (United Technologies Corporation)

6.4.7 Rockwell Collins Inc.

6.4.8 SIA Engineering Company Ltd

6.4.9 TAP Maintenance & Engineering

6.4.10 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

6.4.11 MTU Aero Engines AG

6.4.12 Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

