Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

"Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Narrow-body Aircraft Segment is Expected to Dominate the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market

In the past decade, low-cost carriers increased their market presence, and they currently hold a share of over 30% in the commercial aviation market. LCC operators prefer single-aisle aircraft, as they operate on shorter routes and also have low-profit margin. With the growing focus on connecting smaller airports to enhance a country’s air network, airlines are procuring narrow-body aircraft and regional jets that are efficient as well as economic on short haul flights. Of the 1,606 aircraft delivered by Airbus and Boeing together in 2018, the majority of the aircraft were narrow-body aircraft. Nose landing gear configuration is similar for a narrow-body and a wide-body aircraft; however, the main landing gear configuration differs. For instance, an A320 family of aircraft has 6 wheels in [1*2]+[2*2] configuration whereas A380 has 22 wheels in [1*2]+[2*4+2*6] configuration.

North America and Europe held a Major Share in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market in 2018

Boeing and Airbus are the two major commercial aircraft OEMs and they are based in the United States and France, respectively. The US aviation market is a matured market and it currently has the largest aircraft fleet. Majority of the aircraft assembly is carried out in the United States and France. However, in terms of new aircraft demand, the Asia-Pacific market seems to be lucrative. As China has newly introduced its C919 aircraft in the commercial market and has received over 800 orders, a huge demand for landing gear system is anticipated to be generated from this region in the coming years.

Market Overview:

The commercial aircraft landing gear market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of orders for new aircraft is primarily driving the market.

Growing demand for lightweight landing gear is forcing manufacturers to adopt new techniques and materials for the parts and components of the landing gear.

New aircraft programs in the Asia-Pacific region will offer new opportunities for the landing gear manufacturers to expand in this reg Key Manufacturers Like

Héroux

Devtek

CIRCOR International Inc.

Magellan Aerospace

Triumph Group

Safran SA

United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.

AAR Corp.

Liebherr Group