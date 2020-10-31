Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market” and its expanding nature. The Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Narrow-body Aircraft segment will experience the highest growth

Airlines are adopting new technologies to enhance passenger experience during flights. Of the total orders received by Boeing and Airbus in the past three years, almost 65-70% of the orders were for narrow-body aircraft. In terms of deliveries in 2018, narrow-body aircraft dominated the market. Wide-body aircraft segment is losing its share because of lesser orders. However, the interior lighting market for wide-body aircraft segment is expected to improve due to the increasing cabin refurbishment programs for the aging wide-body aircraft. Airlines like Emirates, British Airways, and Etihad, serving luxury and premium passengers, will be the highest spenders in cabin lighting in the coming years. In 2018, Spanish low-cost operator, Volotea, selected STG Aerospace’s full-color Airbus liTeMood LED cabin lighting system for its A319 aircraft. In total, 45 full-color liTeMood systems were planned to be installed on the first batch. Also, as LCC operators continue to prefer single aisle aircraft, the narrow-body aircraft segment will experience the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America currently dominates the commercial aircraft interior lighting market

Bombardier and Boeing are two major OEMs based in North America that manufacture commercial aircraft. However, the demand for cabin lighting is not only generated by aircraft OEMs but also from airlines as part of retrofit programs. For instance, in 2018, Alaska Airlines selected STG Aerospace for its next-generation saf-Tglo SSUL photoluminescent emergency escape path marking system (EEPMS) on 116 aircraft across its retrofitted and new Boeing 737-700, MAX9 and Airbus A320 family fleets. Delta Airlines and American Airlines also plan to replace the lighting system on some of their aging aircraft fleet. However, the demand for commercial aircraft interior lighting will be highest from the Asia-Pacific region, wherein, several airlines plan to retrofit their new aircraft with an advanced lighting system to enhance their passenger experience during flight.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.2 Light Type

5.2.1 Reading Lights

5.2.2 Ceiling and Wall Lights

5.2.3 Signage Lights

5.2.4 Lavatory Lights

5.2.5 Floor Path Lighting Stripes

5.3 Cabin Class

5.3.1 Economy Class

5.3.2 Business Class

5.3.3 First Class

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Egypt

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

