Body Armor Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Body Armor Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Body Armor market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245398

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

The military segment of the global body armor market currently has the largest market share, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the on-going military procurements and soldier modernization programs that are taking place around the world. For instance, Combatiente Futuro of Spain, Soldier Modernization Program – SMP of the Netherlands, NORMANS of Norway, Soldado do Futuro of Portugal, IMESS of Switzerland, MARKUS of Sweden, FIST of Belgium, Projekt TYTAN of Poland, and 21st Century soldier of Czech Republic, among others, are the current future soldier programs taking shape in Europe.

Geographical Trends

The Asia-Pacific body armor market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth may be propelled by countries, like China and India, which currently have the highest active military personnel. This may generate the demand for body armor and related accessories. Also, currently, there is a deficit in military personnel of Japan and India. The armed forces are facing a shortage of over 52,000 soldiers, with the Army reeling under a shortage of 21,383 personnel, while the shortage in Navy is 16,348 and 15,010 in the Air Force. The increase in recruitment of military personnel to overcome the deficit is likely to generate the demand for body armors in this region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The global body armor market is expected to record a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. With the increase in terrorism and hostile activity around the world, various armed forces and law enforcement agencies are procuring body armors and accessories, which is currently driving the market studied.

Countries, like Germany, India, and Japan, among others, are expected to increase their military recruitment in order to recover from the shortages in military personnel. This is anticipated to drive the body armor market in the future.

The development of new and advanced body armors, like soldier exoskeletons, by companies, like Rostec, is expected to generate a huge demand in the coming fut Key Manufacturers Like

Elmon SA

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc.

U.S. Armor Corporation

Point Blank Body Armor Inc.

BAE Systems

EnGarde Body Armor

ArmorSource LLC

Bluewater Defense Inc.

Sarkar Defense Solutions

Survitec Group Limited

Safariland, LLC