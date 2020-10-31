Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Military Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During 2019-2024
The military segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in AI, deep-learning, and robotics are aiding new military capabilities to the armed forces, with its applications ranging from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to offense/defense balances and nuclear weapons systems. Countries are also investing in these technologies to improve the operating efficiency of the detection systems, the accuracy of the weapons systems, and enhance battlefield communications. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) started Project Maven initiative that aims to bring AI and computer algorithms to war zones. Such investments are fuelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
The North America Region Dominates Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the Aerospace and Defense Market, in Terms of Market Share
North America is expected to remain the largest market. This is majorly due to extensive investments of the US government into AI and also because of the investments of defense companies, like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Boeing, among others. Development and deployment of robot parking helpers, facial recognition, and robot airport security are also adding a significant share to the growth of the market in this region. In the last couple of years, robotic customer service agents were deployed at Mineta San Jose International Airport to help navigate through the terminal. Additionally, big blue security robot was deployed at LaGuardia Airport to patrol terminal B. Such implementations of technology to improve security and operational efficiency of the airports are also acting as major driving factors in North America.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market trends that influence the global Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market
Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Offering
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Service
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Commercial Aviation
5.2.3 Space
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Airbus SE
6.4.2 IBM
6.4.3 The Boeing Company
6.4.4 Nvidia Corporation
6.4.5 General Electric
6.4.6 Thales SA
6.4.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.8 Intel Corporation
6.4.9 Iris Automation Inc.
6.4.10 SITA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
