Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During 2019-2024

The military segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in AI, deep-learning, and robotics are aiding new military capabilities to the armed forces, with its applications ranging from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to offense/defense balances and nuclear weapons systems. Countries are also investing in these technologies to improve the operating efficiency of the detection systems, the accuracy of the weapons systems, and enhance battlefield communications. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) started Project Maven initiative that aims to bring AI and computer algorithms to war zones. Such investments are fuelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America Region Dominates Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the Aerospace and Defense Market, in Terms of Market Share

North America is expected to remain the largest market. This is majorly due to extensive investments of the US government into AI and also because of the investments of defense companies, like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Boeing, among others. Development and deployment of robot parking helpers, facial recognition, and robot airport security are also adding a significant share to the growth of the market in this region. In the last couple of years, robotic customer service agents were deployed at Mineta San Jose International Airport to help navigate through the terminal. Additionally, big blue security robot was deployed at LaGuardia Airport to patrol terminal B. Such implementations of technology to improve security and operational efficiency of the airports are also acting as major driving factors in North America.

Market Overview:

The artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

– The use of robots in space exploration, integration of AI in aircraft cockpits, implementation of automated baggage check-in, customer queries, and answers, biometric-based passenger check-in, and other technological developments in airports are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

– The utilization of AI and machine learning in the manufacturing process of the aircraft is anticipated to increase the production rate without compromising the quality of the product. Aerospace giants, like Boeing and Airbus, are investing in this technology, and such investments by OEMs are expected to help the market studied to grow.

– Incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into the design of traditional battle networks is expected to enhance the performance of the current platforms of the armed forces around the world.

– The massive investments made by countries, like the United States, Russia, China, and Israel in the next generation defense systems and the large scale procurement of such systems by countries, like India, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and South Korea, are expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market. Key Manufacturers Like

