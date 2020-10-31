Armored Vehicles Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Armored Vehicles Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Armored Vehicles market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Main Battle Tank Segment is Projected to Lead the Armored Vehicles Market from 2019 to 2024
Currently, the main battle tank (MBT) segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. This is propelled by the increasing procurements of tanks by various countries, like Hungary, Russia, Thailand, France, and Germany, among others. For instance, in August 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for the production of 132 third-generation T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBT) and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). The Russian Ground Forces are expected to receive a total of 100 T-14 MBTs by 2020.
Armored Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing political tensions between Pakistan, India, China, and Japan, and increasing terrorist activities are forcing these countries to increase and modernize their ground forces. These factors are expected to drive the procurement of armored vehicles, thereby, helping the growth of the Asia-Pacific armored vehicles market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Armored Vehicles market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Armored Vehicles market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Armored Vehicles market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Armored Vehicles market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Armored Vehicles?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Armored Vehicles market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Armored Vehicles space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Armored Vehicles market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Armored Vehicles Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Armored Vehicles Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Armored Vehicles market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Armored Vehicles market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Armored Vehicles market trends that influence the global Armored Vehicles market
Detailed TOC of Armored Vehicles Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 KEY ARMORED VEHICLES PROGRAM
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Type
6.1.1 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)
6.1.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)
6.1.3 Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)
6.1.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT)
6.1.5 Other Types
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.1.1 US
6.2.1.2 Canada
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.2.1 UK
6.2.2.2 France
6.2.2.3 Germany
6.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.3.1 China
6.2.3.2 India
6.2.3.3 Japan
6.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.4.1 Mexico
6.2.4.2 Brazil
6.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6.2.5.1 UAE
6.2.5.2 Nigeria
6.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
6.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
7.2 Vendor Market Share
7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
7.4 Company Profiles
7.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation
7.4.2 Rheinmetall AG
7.4.3 BAE Systems PLC
7.4.4 Textron Inc.
7.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd
7.4.6 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
7.4.7 Nexter Systems
7.4.8 Oshkosh Corp.
7.4.9 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri
7.4.10 IVECO SPA
7.4.11 BMC
7.4.12 STREIT Group
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
