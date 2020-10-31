Armored Vehicles Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Armored Vehicles Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Armored Vehicles market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Main Battle Tank Segment is Projected to Lead the Armored Vehicles Market from 2019 to 2024

Currently, the main battle tank (MBT) segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. This is propelled by the increasing procurements of tanks by various countries, like Hungary, Russia, Thailand, France, and Germany, among others. For instance, in August 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for the production of 132 third-generation T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBT) and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). The Russian Ground Forces are expected to receive a total of 100 T-14 MBTs by 2020.

Armored Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing political tensions between Pakistan, India, China, and Japan, and increasing terrorist activities are forcing these countries to increase and modernize their ground forces. These factors are expected to drive the procurement of armored vehicles, thereby, helping the growth of the Asia-Pacific armored vehicles market.

Market Overview:

The armored vehicles market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, owing to demand from the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (police), and potential private owners.

The increasing political tension, terrorism, and hostile activities that are happening around the world are some of the major reasons generating the demand for the armored vehicles market.

Increasing defense spending to fight the aforementioned factors is likely to support the growth of the armored vehicles mar Key Manufacturers Like

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems PLC

Textron Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Krauss

Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

Nexter Systems

Oshkosh Corp.

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

IVECO SPA

BMC