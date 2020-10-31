U.S. Healthcare Outsourcing Market Precise Outlook 2020- Parexel International Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Iqvia (Quintiles, Inc.)

The U.S. Healthcare Outsourcing Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. Healthcare Outsourcing market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the U.S. Healthcare Outsourcing Market: Parexel International Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Iqvia (Quintiles, Inc.), Axiom Bpm Services Pvt. Ltd. and Infinit Healthcare

The U.S. healthcare outsourcing market was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $66.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2025. Many new multi-specialty hospital chains have come up with services related to care management, healthcare plan development, channel management, and risk assessment, which are in high demand. Also, the need for structured processes and better medical record management are driving the U.S. healthcare outsourcing market.

Healthcare outsourcing includes member enrollment, physician enrollment, medical billing, patient monitoring, staffing, medical coding, patient safety, medical transcripts, physician practice management, finance and accounts, supply chain management, improved process tracking and reporting, pricing maintenance and configuration, and hospitality. Outsourcing allows hospitals to focus on their core task of providing proficient healthcare services and facilities. Outsourcing is also helpful in improving financial results by reducing administrative costs and increasing revenues, efficiency, competency, and service quality. In hospitals, most of the activities require specialized skills or significant infrastructure.

The base year of the study is 2016, with a forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on outsourcing services. It provides the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the services in the U.S. healthcare outsourcing market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of services and technologies in the U.S. healthcare outsourcing market.

The rapid entry of global players into the market have resulted in significant growth strategies including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures in the market.

In May 2020, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions formed a strategic partnership with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a U.S. based healthcare service provider, to provide outsourcing solutions to help improve medical coding productivity and profitability. Also, GeBBS signed a partnership with Bioscrip, Inc. (U.S.) to provide its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions and help Bioscrip enhance its overall business operations.

In June 2020, McKesson Corporation acquired intraFUSION, a U.S. based healthcare management company that offers management services for physician offices. The acquisition helps the parent company to strengthen its core business of physician practice management outsourcing services in the U.S.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

