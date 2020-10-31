Aircraft Engines Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Aircraft Engines Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aircraft Engines market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Demand is the Highest for Turbofan Engines
Currently, the turbofan segment holds a major share in the aircraft engines market, and may continue to do so during the forecast period. Turbofan engines are most widely used in the commercial and military segment. New aircraft programs, like COMAC C919 and Boeing 777X, which are yet to enter service, are powered by newer generation turbofan engine. In 2018, Boeing and Airbus recorded 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries, respectively. With growing aircraft orders in the commercial aircraft segment, which is majorly dominated by the turbofan engine segment, the turbofan engine segment may register the highest CAGR during 2019-2024.
Geographical Trend
North America has the largest fleet of aircraft in the world. However, with increasing demand for new aircraft in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be among the major demand generating countries during this period, since both these countries are experiencing major growth in their air passenger traffic. Moreover, China is expected to overcome the US fleet size within the next four years, in the commercial aircraft segment. The shift in demand has attracted several suppliers of engine parts and components to establish a manufacturing base in the Asian region, in order to reduce supply chain complexities.
Market Overview:
