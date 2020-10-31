Aerospace Composites Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Aerospace Composites Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aerospace Composites market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Military Segment Dominates, in Terms of the Market Share
The military segment of the market is expected to record the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The composites used in military aircraft are lightweight, durable, and chemical and temperature resistant. The additional properties of composites used in military aircraft are ballistic and low detection-ability by radars. For instance, carbon and glass fibre-reinforced plastic laminates are used in Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in element, like vertical stabilizer, tailplane, flaps, and wings skin that account for approximately 40% weight of aircraft. Military helicopter blades are also made of composite materials, which makes it much lighter. The development of advanced materials and composite fibers, which decrease the detection rate and weight of the aircraft, is expected to drive the growth of the segments during the forecast period.
Currently, North America Holds the Major Share in the Aerospace Composites Market
North America is expected to remain the largest market, due to the augmentation in end-user industries, and an increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. The growth is mainly driven by increasing consumption of aerospace composites in exterior and interior parts in the commercial and military aircraft. The United States is the largest consumer of aerospace composites, globally, in terms of value and volume, and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period. The growth of the US aerospace composites market is attributed to the presence of giant players, such as Boeing and GE, along with the establishment of several new composite manufacturing facilities in the country.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Aerospace Composites market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aerospace Composites market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aerospace Composites market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Aerospace Composites market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Aerospace Composites market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Aerospace Composites?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Aerospace Composites market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Aerospace Composites space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Aerospace Composites market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Aerospace Composites Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Aerospace Composites Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Aerospace Composites market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Aerospace Composites market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Aerospace Composites market trends that influence the global Aerospace Composites market
Detailed TOC of Aerospace Composites Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Fiber Type
5.1.1 Glass Fiber
5.1.2 Carbon Fiber
5.1.3 Ceramic Fiber
5.1.4 Other Fiber Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 General Aviation
5.2.4 Space
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bally Ribbon Mills
6.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.
6.4.3 Toho Tenax
6.4.4 Toray Industries Inc.
6.4.5 SGL Carbon SE
6.4.6 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.7 Solvay SA
6.4.8 DuPont
6.4.9 Royal Ten Cate
6.4.10 Materion Corp.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
