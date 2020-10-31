Man Portable Military Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Man Portable Military Electronics market” and its expanding nature. The Man Portable Military Electronics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Man Portable Military Electronics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Man Portable Military Electronics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Man Portable Military Electronics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

ISTAR Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the communications segment of the market studied has the highest share out of all the segments. The increased use of man-pack radios by dismounted soldiers is the primary reason for the high share of this segment. However, growth rates are expected to be high in the ISTAR segment. ISTAR includes intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, as well as reconnaissance. ISTAR capabilities help in linking together several battlefield functions, to assist a combat force in deploying their sensors on the battlefield, as well as managing the information the unit gathers. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its high expected CAGR.

Asia-Pacific expected to Record the Highest Growth

By region, the North American market is generating the highest revenue at present, in the market studied. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be higher during the forecast period. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, like India, China, and Japan, are investing significant amounts in modernizing their armed forces. These modernization programs are further being boosted by the increasing defense spending from these countries, which collectively, has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Communications

5.1.2 ISTAR

5.1.3 Command and Control

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Harris Corporation

6.2.2 Collins Aerospace

6.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.4 Safran

6.2.5 Thales SA

6.2.6 Codan

6.2.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.2.8 Saab AB

6.2.9 Exelis

6.2.10 Cojot

6.2.11 Flir Systems

6.2.12 L3 Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

