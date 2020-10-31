Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growth Led by the Airborne ISR Segment
The global ISR market is segmented based on platforms into land, air, sea, and space. The land-based platforms segment held the largest market share in 2018. The air-based platforms segment, led by the increasing popularity of UAVs and communication system, is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments until 2024, and it is likely to control almost one-third of the market. The space platforms segment is anticipated to attract the maximum attention and is likely to be the most-explored segment of this industry. As seen in some new projects, the market at present is moving toward consolidation and integration of ISR systems across all platforms, which may result in efficiency and performance. In the airborne segment, the demand for electronic support/countermeasures (ESM/ECM), airborne C3, and surveillance/maritime patrol aircraft is expected to grow steadily, owing to the increasing need for total situational awareness, air superiority, and survivability.
Asia-Pacific Will Experience the Highest Growth in the ISR Market
The United States is one of the leading countries, in terms of defense platforms and spending. The country also spends heavily in order to bring collaboration between naval, airborne space, as well as land forces. The United States Coast Guard’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems Acquisition Program is a multi-year effort in order to design, develop, and integrate the equipment used on the Coast Guard’s newest assets, which also includes the national security cutter, offshore patrol cutter, long-range surveillance aircraft (HC-130J), and the medium range surveillance aircraft (HC-144A, C-27J). Currently, North America holds a major share. However, the market dynamics are shifting toward the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions. China and India are taking huge strides toward strengthening their armed force capabilities, and are among the top five defense spending countries in the world. Also, both these countries have plans to enhance their unmanned aerial systems in the near future, which is expected to propel the growth of the market in this region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market trends that influence the global Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market
Detailed TOC of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Platform
5.1.1 Land
5.1.2 Air
5.1.3 Sea
5.1.4 Space
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Israel
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.2 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.3 The Boeing Company
6.4.4 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.6 Harris Corporation
6.4.7 Thales-Raytheon Systems Company LLC
6.4.8 Rheinmetall Defense
6.4.9 CACI International Inc.
6.4.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.11 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
