Gunshot Detection Systems Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Gunshot Detection Systems Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Gunshot Detection Systems market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244134

Key Market Trends:

Outdoor Gunshot Detection Systems Segment projected to grow at a High Pace

The gunshot detection systems market has been classified into indoor and outdoor. In 2018, the outdoor segment accounted for a major share. However, the indoor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing incidences of shootings at school premises in the past couple of years, which will likely force such institutions to increase their perimeter security by installing indoor gunshot detection systems during the forecast period.

Europe expected to see the highest growth

Although Europe has much stricter regulations in terms of gun ownership, there were many incidents of mass shooting since 2015 in European countries. Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany experienced higher injuries due to mass shootings in 2016. Several Law Enforcement agencies across Europe have plans to procure and install these advanced systems to enhance the security of their respective cities.

Market Overview:

The gunshot detection systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.29% during the forecast period, 2019-2024, to reach a market value of USD 7.83 billion by 2024.

Increased incidences of gun-firing, especially at school premises, have led to various security measures, such as warning people in close proximity and alerting authorities to the location of the shooting. It has resulted in a growing demand for gunshot detection systems over the years.

Growing investment in border security is also likely to drive the market growth in the coming years, as these systems can help border security forces detect and avert any attempts of smuggling, infiltration, and illegal immigration; moreover, with a little modification of the system, it might be possible for the manufacturers to help forces identify perpetrators and detect illegal entry even in the absence of gunshots.

Various law enforcement agencies worldwide are now deploying various tactics in order to curb the increased incidents related to the mass shooting, which will further increase the demand and interest for advanced gunfire detection technology. Key Manufacturers Like

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Thales Group

ShotSpotter

ACOEM Group

QinetiQ

CILAS

Databuoy Corporation

Information System Technologies Inc.

Louroe Electronics

Safety Dynamics, Inc.

Microflown AVISA

ASELSAN AS