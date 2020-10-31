Commercial Airport Lighting Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Commercial Airport Lighting Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Commercial Airport Lighting market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245271

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

By application, the market is divided into runway lights, taxiway lights, indoor lights, ground guidance lights, and obstruction lights. The runway lights segment currently has the largest market share, as commercial airfields are the major consumers of industrial lighting systems, and make use of luminaries to guide aircraft around the site during takeoff, landing, repair, testing, and while performing basic land-based maneuvers. Runway entrance lights, also known as REL, are located on entrance taxiways and help provide an indication to the aircraft, in terms of takeoff operations.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airports are expected to generate demand for new and innovative lighting systems in this region. China is expected to experience a large surge in the number of passengers during the forecast period. To cope with this surge in passengers, China had plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, which amounts, on an average, to more than eight new airports per year. Also, The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad is planning to become a 100% LED-lit airport, and 75% of the work on the project has already been completed. Such initiatives in this region are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The global commercial airport lighting market is anticipated to reach USD 639.03 million by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airport infrastructure around the world to cater to the increasing passenger traffic.

The increasing emphasis on decreasing the energy consumption and reducing the carbon emissions in airports is one of the major factors driving the commercial airport lighting market.

The shift from the use of conventional incandescent lights to solar power LEDs in airports is expected to drive the commercial airport lighting market in the coming fut Key Manufacturers Like

ADB Safegate

Honeywell International Inc.

TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions)

OCEM Energy Technology (Multi Electric Inc.)

Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Eaton Corporation

Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

ATG Airports Limited

Astronics Corporation

Abacus Lighting Limited

Phillips