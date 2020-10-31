AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Advanced Imaging Technology Scanner Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

Metal detectors dominate the airport passenger screening systems market, as of 2018. Metal detectors are currently the most widely used ones in all airports, across the world. Full body scanners are banned in certain countries, due to privacy issues, which led to the development of advanced imaging technology, which is an advanced body scanner. Body scanners based on advanced imaging techniques are costly and are currently replacing the full body and metal detectors in several airports. Hence, the advanced imaging technology scanner segment is likely to experience maximum growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

The North America region held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, due to a large number of airports and related infrastructure in the region. But during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to experience major growth, mainly due to the modernization of the existing airport facilities and construction of new airports, majorly in India, China, and some countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand.

Market Overview:

The airport passenger screening systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2019 and 2024, to reach a market value of USD 5 billion, by 2024.

The rising number of terrorist and hostile activities around the world are making countries around the world increase their customs and border security. In this regard, airport security has become a matter of concern, thereby, acting as a driver for airport passenger screening systems.

The number of travelers opting for air travel is increasing at a rapid pace, making it difficult for airports to handle a vast inflow of passengers. Also, an increasing number of passengers means that the security measures that need to be taken should also increase, which demands more investments in passenger screening systems.

Narcotic and chemical trace detectors are easing the way airport security agencies are handling detection. Improvements in technology have made it possible to detect a wide range of substances with greater accuracy, speed, and reliability, than ever before. Key Manufacturers Like

