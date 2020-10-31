PET Bottle Market 2020 Competitive Insights and Status Outlook- Amcor plc, Cospack America Corp, BERICAP, Berry Global Inc., others

According to an influential PET Bottle Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Amcor plc, Cospack America Corp, BERICAP, Berry Global Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd, Alpha Packaging, Alpack, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., RESILUX NV, Crown, ExoPackaging, WestRock Company, Silgan Plastics, GTX HANEX Plastic Sp. z o. o, Retal Industries LTD., ALPLA, Esterform Ltd, among other domestic and global players.

Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global PET BOTTLE market.

Global PET Bottle Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Capacity (High, Medium, Low),

Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Retail),

Color (Transparent, Colored),

Technology (Stretch Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Blow Molding, Thermoforming, Others),

End- Users (Packaged Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Food Bottles & Jars, Fruit Juice, Beer, Other),

Volume (Up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, More than 2000 ml),

Neck Type (ROPP/BPV, PCO/BPF, ALASKA/BERICAP/OBRIST),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Google Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of PET Bottle products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of PET Bottle products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global PET Bottle Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide PET Bottle market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PET Bottle Market

PET Bottle market will grow at a rate of 3.91% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage of PET bottles for the manufacturing of juices is expected to enhance the market demand.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a type of thermoplastic polymer resin which is specially used for the production of the plastic bottles. They are lightweight, durable and are cost- effective in nature. These PET bottles are widely used in applications such as carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice, beer, packaged water, and other.

Increasing popularity of ready- to drink beverages and flavoured water will enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growing demand for lightweight & convenient packaging, development of innovative products, rising disposable income, increasing usage in personal care products and rising demand of the PET bottle from the pharmaceutical industry is also anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Strict government regulations regarding the usage of plastics and growing demand for eco friendly packaging will hamper the growth of this market.

