Paper Straws Market Latest Trend and Size to 2026: Leading Players Huhtamaki, Hoffmaster Group, Inc., , vegware, US PAPER STRAW, BYGREEN

According to an influential Paper Straws Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global paper straws market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for eco- friendly straws and rising environmental concern are the factor driving the market.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Huhtamaki, Hoffmaster Group, Inc., , vegware, US PAPER STRAW, BYGREEN, Footprint, OKSTRAW – A SENSIL INTERNATIONAL, LLC. BRAND, Transcend Packaging Ltd, strawland, MPM Marketing Services, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd, ALECO INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Ecolife Paper Products, titikia.com, Numis LLC, Merrypak, Stone Straw, B&B Straw Pack Co., Ltd., NIPPON STRAW Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Huhtamaki announced the launch of their new foodservice packaging manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland. It is specially launched to produce paper straws which are made from the paper from sustainably managed forest. The main aim of the launch is to improve the environmental performance of the products and create more sustainable packaging products.

In February 2019, SIG announced that they have partnered with Nestle so that they can develop paper straw on some of its portion- size packs. The main aim of the launch is to meet the requirement of the consumer to scarp plastic straws. These new straw will be created using paperboard from Forest Stewardship Council and will also help the SIG to use renewable materials.

Global Paper Straws Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Material Type (Virgin Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper),

Product (Printed Paper Straws, Non-Printed Paper Straws),

Straw Length (<7 cm, 7 – 10 cm, 10-15 cm, >15 cm),

Sales Channel (Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, e-Retail),

End- User (Food Service, Institutional, Household),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Paper Straws products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Paper Straws products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Paper Straws Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Paper Straws market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Increasing government campaign to ban plastic will drive the market growth

Rising concern towards environment among population will propel the growth of the market

Growing food outlet worldwide will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing demand for ready to eat food will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the paper straw will restrain the market growth

High production cost as compared to the plastic straws will also hinder the growth of this market

