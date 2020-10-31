Bag-in-Box Containers Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026

According to an influential Bag-in-Box Containers Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Smurfit Kappa; DS Smith; Scholle IPN; CDF Corporation; Vine Valley Ventures LLC; Optopack Ltd.; Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited; Aran Group; Zacros America, Inc; Zevathener; DRINKinBOX; Polsinelli Enologia Srl; Black Forest Container Systems, LLC; OliveOilsLand; Jigsaw Bag in Box; Gráficas Digraf; FERRE IMPORT&EXPORT S.L. among others.

Global bag-in-box containers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demand for innovative methods of environmental-friendly packaging that offer various other protective benefits.

Bag-in-box containers are the outermost layer of packaging in a bag-in-box packaging product, which is responsible for protection of the inner layer of bag. This container includes the bag which holds the contents and also has an opening in which a tap is protruded for disposing the contents. This packaging system is majorly utilized for liquids, although certain different application areas are also emerging with growing innovations provided by the various market players.

Increasing preference of bag-in-box packaging solutions over rigid packaging is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing focus of various manufacturing organizations to reduce their carbon footprint; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing focus on adopting better environmental packaging products amid presence of various regulations regarding the impact on the environment can also act as a market driver

High demand for these packaging solutions from the food & beverage as well as industrial products industry will also drive the market growth

Availability of various alternative products and solutions; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

By Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics),

End-Use (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Cosmetics & Personal Care),

Capacity (Less than 5 litres, 5-10 litres, 10-15 litres, 15-20 litres, More than 20 litres)

The BAG-IN-BOX CONTAINERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In March 2019, DS Smith’s “Rapak” brand announced the expansion of their bag-in-box packaging capabilities with the installation of a sixth production line at the facility located in Bulgaria. This expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for bag-in-box packaging systems from the various consumers

In January 2017, DS Smith announced that they had completed the acquisition of Parish Manufacturing, Inc. Parish Manufacturing is operating out of Indianapolis, Indiana, United States and deals in the manufacturing and supply of bag-in-box systems for different liquid variants. Their business operations will be integrated under the DS Smith’s “Rapak” brand, and will complement the business operations of DS Smith’s in the North America region

