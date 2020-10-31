Automotive Labels Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2025

According to an influential Automotive Labels Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The Global Automotive Labels Market is expected to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2025, from USD 5.75 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Labelling is in other words assigning short name/phrase to something. It is used to differentiate between two products in the market. Security label refers to the labelling/assigning of security information for a product or bundles of the same product. These automotive labels are then used to protect that product from theft, alteration, or any misuse of confidential information.

Automotive labels are tough and stand against harsh conditions and usage. Automotive labels are widely used by industry for brand recognition and even paving a way to track the item on basis of the label. With increasing need for automotive part identification, and information & safety concerns rising in the automobile industry, the automotive labels are set to witness huge demand growth ahead. Philippines witnessed record sales in the automobiles industry, 473,943 units being sold showing a growth of around 18% from 2016.

Asia pacific region is considered largest in terms of demand and growth and China as the leading market with North America showing healthy growth around the same. With increasing foreign trade and security concerns rising, this market is set to witness surge in the demand and value.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing automobile industry and an increase in automobile demands.

Increasing security and tagging mandates and regulation concerns driving the market.

Growing security concerns, emerging databases and urbanisation has a positive impact on the market.

High costs of raw materials.

Achieving economies of scale is very competitive for small players.

By Type (Warning & Safety Labels, Asset Labels, Others), Raw Materials (Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Polycarbonate, Others), Mechanism (Pressure Sensitive, Heat Transfer, In-Mold, Ohers), Printing Technology (Flexography, Offset, Others), Application (Exterior Labels, Interior Labels, Engine Component Labels, Others), Other)

