Blockchain Supply Chain Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | IBM, Microsoft, Infosys, SAP, Oracle

Blockchain supply chain helps in record keeping and makes provenance tracking easy as the product information can be accessed by the embedded sensors and RFID tags. The technology helps in finding the history of a product right from its origin to where it is at the present time. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology seems like an apt solution for supply chain management in various industries but many are lacking the awareness of its utilization. The supply chain is the one of the most popular industries where the use of blockchain technology can make a big difference. A single shipment of goods can have at least 20-25 people or organizations in the process which can lead to approx 200 interactions between them, which is actually a very lengthy process. Moreover, this type of tracking can be used to detect the frauds, process easy payment and perform various functions at any part of the supply chain.

Market Trend

The Expanding Capabilities of Blockchain Supply Chain Empowering Shippers with an Incorruptible Resource

Rapidly Growing Demand for Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain for Faster Payment Processing

Market Drivers

The need for increased transparency and trust of the participatory supply chain users after registering and documenting a product’s process across the supply chain nodes. There is a need to have a trusted third party for proper operation and management of supply chain which can provide scalability, increased innovations by allowing the dynamics of blockchain network as enablers of instant payments, smart contracts, low transaction fees, etc.

Opportunities

Surging Adoption of Blockchain Technology by All Companies and Industries Across the Developing Nations

The Elimination of Middlemen and Growing Automation with the Help of Blockchain in Supply Chain

Restraints

The Concern with Data Privacy and Cyber Attack Remains the Hindrance for Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Challenges

Less Awareness Regarding Blockchain Technology in Many Industries

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals in Blockchain Supply Chain Might Hinder the Growth

On the basis of geographical regions, the Blockchain Supply ChainMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

