North America Dental Lab Market Outlook By Ultradent Products Inc, Young Innovations, Inc, GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc, A-Dec, Inc, Biohorizons Implants

North America Dental Lab Market By Products (General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc, Young Innovations, Inc, GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc, A-Dec, Inc, Biohorizons Implants System, Inc, Biolase Technology, Inc, 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc, Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc, Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc, Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Segmentation: North America Dental Lab Market

North America medical aesthetics market is segmented into 1 notable segment that is products.

On the basis of product, the North America dental lab market is segmented into general & diagnostic devices, treatment-based devices and others. General & diagnostic devices are further segmented into dental systems & part, dental equipment, dental implants, dental crowns & bridges, dental lasers, dental radiology equipment, digital devices, film-based devices, Intra-oral radiology equipment and dental biomaterial. Dental equipment is sub segmented into hand pieces, scaling units, light cure equipment and dental chairs. Dental crowns & bridges is sub segmented into ceramic conventional crowns & bridges, metal crown and bridges, metal-fused ceramic crowns. Dental implants are sub segmented into titanium dental implants, zirconia dental implants. Dental systems & parts are sub segmented into instrument delivery systems, cone beam CT scanning, CAD/CAM systems, 3D printers, dental milling devices. Dental radiology equipment is further segmented into extra oral radiology equipment and intra-oral radiology equipment. Extra oral radiology equipment are further sub segmented into panoramic X-rays, digital imaging, cone beam CT, MRI imaging and others. Intra-oral radiology equipment is sub segmented into bitewings, occlusal and periapicals. Dental lasers are sub segmented into CO2 lasers, yttrium lasers (ND: YAG laser), diode lasers and erbium laser. The treatment-based devices segment is further segmented into orthodontics, endodontic, periodontics and prosthodontics. Orthodontics is further segmented to fixed braces and removable braces. Fixed braces are further sub segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances and ligatures and others. Endodontic is further segmented to obturators and permanent endodontic sealers. Periodontics is further segmented to dental anaesthetics, dental sutures and dental hemostats. Dental anaesthetics are sub segmented into injectable anaesthetics and topical anaesthetics. Dental hemostats is sub segmented into active hemostats and passive hemostats. Prosthodontics is further segmented into fixed Prosthodontics and removable prosthodontics. The others is segmented further as dental laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, retail dental care essentials and other consumables.

In 2019, Danaher announced about its agreement with General Electric Company (U.S.) for the acquisition of Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for the cash price of USD 21.4 Billion. The business will be established as a stand-alone operating company within Danaher.

